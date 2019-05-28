Reds' Joey Votto: Sitting again Tuesday

Votto isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This marks the second straight game that Votto will remain out of the lineup, though there's been no word on a potential injury. Derek Dietrich draws the start at first base and is batting cleanup with Votto out of the mix.

