site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-joey-votto-sitting-once-again | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Joey Votto: Sitting once again
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 6, 2022
at
2:03 pm ET
•
1 min read
Votto isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets.
Votto will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup after he went 0-for-13 with three walks and five strikeouts over his last four games. Brandon Drury is shifting to first base while Donovan Solano starts at the hot corner.
More News
21H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read