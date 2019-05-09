Reds' Joey Votto: Sitting out day game
Votto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Votto will get a rest for the matinee game after playing all 13 innings of Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Athletics. During that contest, Votto went 0-for-5 with a walk, dropping his season line to .210/.324/.339. While Votto is still drawing free passes at an elite clip (13.3 percent), his power has tailed off even further after he managed a lowly .419 slugging percentage in 2018. Votto's decline in that area has been especially troubling with the league-wide home-run rate up by a considerable margin this season.
