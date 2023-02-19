Manager David Bell said Sunday that Votto (shoulder) will likely miss the Reds' first handful of Cactus League games while the veteran first baseman begins ramping up, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Votto is on the mend from August surgery to address a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, but at his stage of the spring, the Reds are apparently optimistic that he still has sufficient time to complete the ramp-up process before Opening Day. Though Votto should have a near-everyday role at first base waiting for him once fully cleared, he looks to be little more than a low-end fantasy option at the position in light of his age, declining power and bat-to-ball skills along with the fact that he's returning from shoulder surgery. Before the shoulder injury cut short his 2022 campaign, Votto slashed a lowly .205/.319/.370 with a career-worst 25.8 percent strikeout rate in 376 plate appearances.