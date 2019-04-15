Reds' Joey Votto: Sitting out Monday

Votto is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Votto will receive his second day off of the season after previously resting April 7 against the Pirates. Over his five starts since that time, Votto has gone 5-for-18 with four runs and an RBI. Kyle Farmer will swap in for Votto at first base as the Reds look to get another right-handed bat in the lineup to counter Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw.