Reds' Joey Votto: Sitting with back tightness
Votto is out of Saturday's lineup at San Diego due to back tightness, though he is still available to pinch hit, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It's unclear how long Votto has been dealing with the injury, but the fact he's still available off the bench suggests it to be a minor issue. The Reds have a scheduled off day Monday, so it wouldn't be surprising for the team to remain cautious and hold the veteran first baseman out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
