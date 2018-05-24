Reds' Joey Votto: Situated on bench Thursday
Votto will get the day off Thursday against the Pirates.
Votto has started in seven straight games, batting .192 with two extra-base hits and one RBI. He'll cede to Brandon Dixon at first base, who's slated to bat seventh.
