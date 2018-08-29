Reds' Joey Votto: Slated for another workout Wednesday
Votto (lower leg) is expected to complete a workout early Wednesday before the Reds make a decision on whether to activate him ahead of their game against the Brewers later in the day, the Associated Press reports.
Votto was spotted on the field prior to Tuesday's game and took grounders at first base while doing some running and sliding. The 34-year-old had been hobbled by a bad bruise on his right leg since the first week of the month before the Reds finally elected to shut him down Aug. 16. His recent on-field activity suggests that he's made some progress in his recovery, but the non-contending Reds aren't likely to activate Votto unless they're convinced he's close to 100 percent healthy.
