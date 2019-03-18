Reds' Joey Votto: Slow spring start
Votto is hitting only .100/.438/.100 in 20 spring training at-bats so far. He doesn't have an extra-base hit yet, but has drawn 12 walks.
It's one of the stranger spring training lines so far, but it comes with the caveat that it's been with a tiny sample, and at a time where Votto has been toying with his swing. It might raise a concern only because Votto is coming off a year where he didn't hit for power, but he's also traditionally a slow starter. There hasn't been any reported injuries this spring.
