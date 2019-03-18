Reds' Joey Votto: Slow spring start

Votto is hitting only .100/.438/.100 in 20 spring training at-bats so far. He doesn't have an extra-base hit yet, but has drawn 12 walks.

It's one of the stranger spring training lines so far, but it comes with the caveat that it's been with a tiny sample, and at a time where Votto has been toying with his swing. It might raise a concern only because Votto is coming off a year where he didn't hit for power, but he's also traditionally a slow starter. There hasn't been any reported injuries this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-judge-yankees.jpg

    No. 1 Contenders

    Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....

  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...