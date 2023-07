Votto went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run against Milwaukee in an 8-5 win Saturday.

Votto continues to swing a hot bat, notching three multi-hit performances over his past five games. The veteran has homered four times during that span while knocking in 13 runs. The hot stretch has pushed his slash line up to .259/.365/.685, and Votto has clearly found his groove after a slow start to the campaign.