Votto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.
While he's cooled off a bit from his historic power-hitting run in late July, the first baseman has still homered five times in his last 11 games. Votto opened the scoring Friday with his fourth-inning blast, giving him 26 on the year. Fifteen of those homers have come since the All-Star break. He sports a sturdy .285/.375/.585 slash line with 75 RBI, 48 runs scored and a stolen base through 365 plate appearances overall.