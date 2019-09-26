Reds' Joey Votto: Small changes in approach
Votto has abandoned choking up on the bat and has been more upright in the batter's box over the last month of the season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He's batted .321 with three homers over the last 24 games.
This is some minor tinkering for Votto, who isn't yet ready to overhaul everything yet. "I really think I need to step away and just take as much time away from the game as possible, just kind of recharge," Votto said. "This is a taxing six months for me, personally. As a team, six straight losing seasons is very frustrating. After a while, looking across the field, you see teams playing meaningful games, it's very frustrating being the team on the other side trying to interrupt those strong finishes."
