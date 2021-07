Votto went 2-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

It was a vintage Votto performance, as he reached base three times and slugged his 11th homer of the year in the fourth inning for the Reds' first run of the day. The veteran first baseman has been locked in lately, going 12-for-36 (.333) over the last 10 games with three doubles, three long balls, six runs and seven RBI.