Reds' Joey Votto: Still batting second

Votto is extremely likely to continue batting second during the regular season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "His profile might fit as much as anyone who has ever played the game as far as his ability to get on base," manager David Bell said on Friday.

Bell hasn't outlined most of his lineup decisions yet, but he's emphasizing on-base skills toward the top. Talking about what type of hitters he wants batting leadoff ahead of Votto, Bell said: "I have a profile in mind, and we have guys that fit that for sure that are going to be regulars on our team. The big thing is getting on base. You look at our team last year, and the middle of our order and the damage that the middle of the order did last year and the potential of what they can do even more so this year, it's going to be important to get on base in front of those guys. The top of the order, on-base is really the No. 1 thing I look at. If guys can run, that's great, too, it's important."