Reds' Joey Votto: Still batting second
Votto is extremely likely to continue batting second during the regular season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "His profile might fit as much as anyone who has ever played the game as far as his ability to get on base," manager David Bell said on Friday.
Bell hasn't outlined most of his lineup decisions yet, but he's emphasizing on-base skills toward the top. Talking about what type of hitters he wants batting leadoff ahead of Votto, Bell said: "I have a profile in mind, and we have guys that fit that for sure that are going to be regulars on our team. The big thing is getting on base. You look at our team last year, and the middle of our order and the damage that the middle of the order did last year and the potential of what they can do even more so this year, it's going to be important to get on base in front of those guys. The top of the order, on-base is really the No. 1 thing I look at. If guys can run, that's great, too, it's important."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 51-60
We're at the point of the draft where catchers might start coming off the board, but which...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 41-50
You can still find stars in this range of the draft, but they're getting riskier and riskier....
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...