Votto (shoulder) is still without a timetable for when he'll be able to return to game action, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

"I want to make sure when I come back, I come back ready," Votto said. "It's not more complicated than that." The first baseman did say that he's been making good progress and is feeling good. Votto is recovering from surgery to address a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, and is expected to miss at least the first half of the Cactus League season in Arizona. There's a very good chance that Votto won't be ready for the start of the season, even if he's able to play in exhibition games in the second half of March.