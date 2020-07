Votto got on-base in his first six plate appearances in scrimmages before finally getting out Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Results from scrimmages seem less than probative, but this is what we have right now. Votto normally is a slow starter, but nothing about this season is normal. The Reds were big spenders over the offseason, but they really need Votto to bounce back for the offense to really take off.