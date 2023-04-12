Votto (shoulder/biceps) has gone 4-for-32 with three walks and 20 strikeouts through the first eight games of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.

Votto hasn't suffered any reported setbacks with his surgically repaired left shoulder and bicep since beginning the rehab assignment April 1, but he's clearly struggling to get his timing back at the plate. Elite plate discipline and stellar bat-to-ball skills have been foundational traits for Votto throughout his career, so it's especially troubling that he's struck out in 55.6 percent of his plate appearances at Triple-A thus far. Votto was initially expected to return from the 10-day injured list when he was first eligible April 6, but his activation looks as though it'll be delayed until he can show some semblance of progress during his rehab assignment.