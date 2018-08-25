Reds' Joey Votto: Sunday return remains uncertain

Votto isn't guaranteed to return from the DL on Sunday when first eligible, Matthew Martell of MLB.com reports. "That's going to be his and the trainer's call," Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman said of Votto. "Pretty significant injury he got there from the hit-by-pitch. It hit a nerve there that really has stifled him."

A later comment from Riggleman makes it seem less likely that Votto will come back Sunday. "This thing has really hung on there," Riggleman said. "He's still not right. If we were going to try to activate him today -- if he was due today -- I wouldn't be comfortable doing it. But I'm getting more and more encouraged from him and the trainers."