Reds' Joey Votto: Swing adjustments

Votto spent the offseason analyzing his swing to find out why his power dropped off, and believes that the issue was mechanical and not a matter of physical strength, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I thought there was something in my swing, the angle as it came through the zone," Votto said. "A lot of my hard-hit balls were poorly directed. I think it was very much a mechanics thing and not a physical thing."

Votto has a reputation for having a sterling work ethic and an ability to diagnose his swing issues. He's gotten off to slow starts in recent years and is redoubling his efforts to overcome that shortcoming. With an NFBC ADP of 73, he's as affordable as ever this season.