Votto tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and could be activated from the injured list as soon as Monday night's game against Cleveland, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Votto self-reported coronavirus-like symptoms and landed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, but players are eligible to be activated from that list quite quickly if they never test positive for the virus. It turns out that the first baseman was dealing with an ordinary illness, and while there's no guarantee he returns right away, his absence shouldn't last too much longer.