Votto went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

The six-time All-Star hit the third of four Reds homers off opposing starter Jonathan Stiever. He now has four long balls in his last eight games, giving him 10 for the season. Votto, who has been occupying the three hole of late for Cincinnati, now has an even .800 OPS after finishing with a career-low .768 mark in 2019.