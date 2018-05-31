Reds' Joey Votto: Three hits Wednesday

Votto went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

All three hits were singles, as Votto extended his modest six-game hitting streak. In that span, the 34-year-old is hitting .440 (11-for-25) with a couple of RBI and five runs scored. Votto continues to be an incredibly steady producer, slashing .295/.408/.430 to go along with six homers and 24 RBI.

