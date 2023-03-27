Reds manager David Bell confirmed Monday that Votto (shoulder/biceps) will open the season on the 10-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though Votto made a push late in spring training to be ready to go for Opening Day, the Reds will ultimately give him more time to build up after he underwent surgery last August to repair a torn left rotator cuff and a torn left bicep. Votto hasn't hit any reported snags in his recovery since making his Cactus League debut March 12, so he should be ready to report to Triple-A Louisville to begin a rehab assignment Friday, when the minor-league season opens. Tyler Stephenson and Wil Myers both made multiple starts at first base during Cactus League play and should serve as the primary replacements at the position until Votto is cleared to return from the IL.