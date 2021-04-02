Votto went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's Opening Day loss to the Cardinals, and hit two infield pop-outs in one game for the first time since his rookie season in 2008, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Votto returned to spring training game action only on Friday last week after being on the COVID-IL list, so seeing him a little off his game should be expected. Not only did he have the highly unusual infield pop-ups, but he also had trouble scooping two balls in the dirt. This isn't necessarily a harbinger of things to come for Votto.