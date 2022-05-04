Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Votto (illness) will likely be on the COVID-19 injured list for "more than a couple of days," C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Though the Reds haven't formally said whether Votto tested positive for COVID-19, the skipper's comments would seem to imply that the veteran first baseman is likely experiencing symptoms of the virus and wasn't deactivated earlier this week for precautionary reasons. More clarity on Votto's status could arrive over the weekend, but fantasy managers shouldn't count on him being available for the Reds' four-game home series with Pittsburgh that begins Friday.