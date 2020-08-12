Votto went 2-for-4 with a walk and a walkoff RBI double Tuesday in the Reds' 6-5 win over the Royals in 10 innings.

Since opening the season with three two-hit efforts in four games, Votto had fallen into a 2-for-28 slump over his subsequent nine contests entering Tuesday. However, Votto was able to provide the Reds with a lift when they needed him the most, as he sent a deep fly over the outstretched glove of center fielder Brett Phillips to score Nick Castellanos for the game-winning run. Votto will get a chance to keep the momentum going Wednesday in the series finale; he's slated to start at first base and bat third.