Votto will play deeper into spring games as the Cactus League progresses, CCharlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto was able to make his spring debut Sunday, and the Reds have understandably monitored his reps after returning from a torn rotator cuff and left biceps injury that ended his 2022 season prematurely. The former MVP should be ready for Opening Day, and likely will see most of his playing time as the starting first baseman for the Reds.