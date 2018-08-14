Reds' Joey Votto: Won't miss time

Votto (undisclosed) is starting at first base and hitting second Tuesday against the Indians.

Votto, who has been nursing a sore knee lately, won't be forced to miss any additional action after exiting Monday's series-opening loss in the seventh inning. The 34-year-old is hitting .290/.428/.428 with nine home runs through 116 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories