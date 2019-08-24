Reds' Joey Votto: Won't return for weekend series

Votto (back) will not return during the team's weekend series against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell reported that Votto is progressing but will not be back at least until the team the team begins their series at Miami on Monday. In the mean time, Derek Dietrich should get the majority of starts at first base.

