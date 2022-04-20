Votto went 1-for-4 with a base hit in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Padres.
After a hot finish to the 2021 season and a strong spring training, Votto has been one of the bigger fantasy disappointments through the first two weeks of the 2022 campaign. While starting in each of the Reds' first 12 games, Votto is hitting just .119 with a career-low 8.7 percent walk rate and a career-worst 37.5 strikeout rate. Despite Votto's ongoing struggles, the Reds haven't yet considered moving him down in the order; he'll hit cleanup Wednesday for the 13th straight contest.