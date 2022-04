Reynolds was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday and will now join the Reds. Ryan Hendrix, who was removed from the 40-man roster in a corresponding move, had been pitching for Triple-A Louisville, so the Reds will have to make another transaction to clear a spot on the 28-man active roster for Reynolds. Expect him to fill a utility role in the infield for the banged-up Reds.