Reynolds was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

After the Reds signed Luke Weaver to a contract for the 2023 season on Friday, Reynolds was moved off the 40-man roster to open up a spot for him. The 32-year-old utility man slashed just .246/.320/.332 over 272 plate appearances last season. His defensive versatility should make him especially valuable for another team in search of bench depth.