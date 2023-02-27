Reynolds will undergo an MRI after leaving Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants with a quadriceps cramp, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reynolds left in the fourth inning after shortly after picking up a single in his only at-bat of the game against San Francisco. The 32-year-old is attending camp as a non-roster invitee and is in contention for a reserve gig. He's battled back and knee soreness so far this spring, and his latest injury may further hinder his efforts to break camp with Cincinnati.