Reynolds is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

He'll be on the bench for the first time since May 19, ending a streak of nine consecutive starts in which he went 8-for-30 (.267 average) with two doubles, a triple, a stolen base, three walks, five RBI and four runs. With Cincinnati recently electing to option Colin Moran to Triple-A Louisville, Reynolds should be well-positioned for a near-everyday role in the Reds infield until Jonathan India (hamstring) is cleared to return from the injured list at some point in June.