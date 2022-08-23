The Reds placed Reynolds (hip) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left hip pain.
With the move, Reynolds can return no sooner than the end of August, but it's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined. He has a .652 OPS this season and an even less impressive .366 this month.
More News
-
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Departs with hip soreness•
-
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Joins Tuesday's lineup•
-
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Added to Monday's lineup•
-
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Picking up work versus lefties•
-
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Returns to reserve role•
-
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Replaces banged-up Farmer in lineup•