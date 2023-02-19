Manager David Bell said Sunday that Reynolds is expected to sit out at least the first few games of Cactus League action due to back and knee soreness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's unclear when the issues first surfaced for Reynolds, but he'll have a delayed start to camp as a result. The 32-year-old was removed from Cincinnati's 40-man roster during the offseason, so a lengthy absence during spring training will significantly affect his chances of making the Opening Day roster.