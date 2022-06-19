Reynolds is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

On the bench for the second game in a row, Reynolds looks like he'll serve as more of a utility option moving forward after Jonathan India's recent return from the injured list put the Cincinnati infield back to full strength. The 31-year-old journeyman had been productive while handling a near-everyday role since the beginning of May, as he's holding down a .262 batting average to go with three home runs and four stolen bases across 139 plate appearances on the season.