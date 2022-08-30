Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that Reynolds (hip) will begin a rehab assignment soon, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell didn't specify whether Reynolds will head to the minors later this week or at some point next week, but the veteran utility man at least looks to be progressing from the left hip injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list Aug. 23. Whenever he makes his way back from the IL, Reynolds is expected to fill a bench role for the Reds, with most of his opportunities to start likely coming against left-handed pitching.