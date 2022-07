Reynolds will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Reynolds will start for the fourth time in five days, with three of those starts coming at different positions (second base, shortstop and right field). Considering that three of those starts have come against left-handed pitching, Reynolds still looks to be a short-side platoon player for the Reds and may struggle to retain relevance even in NL-only leagues.