Reynolds (back/knee) is batting fifth as the designated hitter in Sunday's spring game against the Giants, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Bell said last weekend that Reynolds would be unavailable for the start of Cactus League action due to back and knee soreness, but his presence in the lineup Sunday indicates neither issue is a serious concern. The 32-year-old faces an uphill battle to make the Reds' Opening Day roster after he was removed from the 40-man roster in January.