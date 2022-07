Reynolds is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates.

Reynolds went 3-for-11 with a double, two walks, three runs and an RBI while starting each of the past four games in the middle infield while both Kyle Farmer and Jonathan India have battled minor injuries. Farmer and India are back in the lineup Thursday at shortstop and second base, respectively, so Reynolds' brief re-emergence as an everyday player looks set to come to an end.