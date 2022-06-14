Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 victory against the Diamondbacks.

Reynolds put the Reds on the board in the fourth inning with a run-scoring single. He later scored the game-winning run in the sixth after reaching on an infield single, stealing second base and scoring on a Mike Moustakas base knock. Reynolds posted his fourth multi-hit performance over his past 12 games, and he is batting .310 (13-for-42) with three homers, seven RBI and one theft over that span.