Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored in a loss to St. Louis in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Reynolds had been dreadful in his last 13 games prior to this one, slashing .143/.211/.171 over 38 plate appearances dating back before his recent hip injury. The 31-year-old is extremely versatile, having spent time at every position except pitcher and catcher this season, though his lack of consistency at the plate limits his effectiveness.