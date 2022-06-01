Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.

Reynolds singled and scored in the top of the sixth inning. He also added two more base knocks and a stolen base later in the contest. The 31-year-old is now up to three steals on the season and he has notched at least one hit in five straight games. Over those contests, Reynolds has gone 8-for-17 with two extra-base hits, four runs, four RBI and a stolen base. The hot streak has raised his batting average from .214 to .274 over 73 at-bats in 28 games in 2022.