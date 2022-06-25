site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Michael Papierski: Claimed by Cincinnati
RotoWire Staff
Jun 25, 2022
Papierski was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Saturday.
Papierski was designated for assignment by the Giants last week, but he's landed a spot on Cincinnati's 40-man roster. The 26-year-old will likely report to Triple-A Louisville to begin his time with his new organization.
