Minor (1-3) took the loss Sunday against Milwaukee, allowing four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over six innings.

Minor did not allow a hit or a run in the first three innings but allowed three of each in the fourth. In the sixth, he loaded the bases and gave up a run on a sacrifice fly. The lefty has allowed seven homers in 20.2 innings and amassed an unsightly 6.97 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in his first four starts. His next start will likely be next weekend in San Francisco.