Minor (1-10) took the loss after allowing four runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings Monday against the Phillies.

Minor was handed an early two-run lead by his offense, but he would surrender three runs in the top of the third inning and another in the fifth before exiting with a 4-2 deficit. The southpaw has been handed three straight losses counting Monday's start, giving up 11 runs on 20 hits and seven walks to go with 13 strikeouts over that stretch (15.2 innings).