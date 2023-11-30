Martinez agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract with the Reds on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Martinez opted out of the final two years of his contract with the Padres in early November and will head to Cincinnati on a deal that includes an increased salary and an opt-out after the 2024 campaign. The right-hander was reliable in San Diego over the past two seasons, posting a 3.45 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 216.2 innings over 110 appearances (19 starts). Although he converted just nine of his 16 save chances, he picked up 23 holds, including a career-high 15 last year. The Reds already have one of the top closers in baseball in Alexis Diaz, and they signed Emilio Pagan to a one-year, $8 million contract Wednesday. Pagan should be available as a setup man, and Cincinnati has been rumored to be in the market to acquire several other pitchers during the offseason. However, Martinez could also see some setup duties ahead of Diaz and will also be available to serve as a starter or long reliever when needed.