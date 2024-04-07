Martinez gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.

Martinez looks antsy on the mound with his unique, fidgety setup, and he's made fantasy managers antsy so far with eight earned runs allowed on 14 hits through two starts (10 innings). While he doesn't have overpowering stuff, Martinez has a number of different offerings in his repertoire and he's willing to challenge hitters in the strike zone. The Reds are expected to get Nick Lodolo (leg) back next week, which could push Andrew Abbott out of the rotation. Another option would be to transition Martinez to a long-relief/swingman role.