Martinez (ribs) threw three innings at the Reds complex Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Martinez's rib injury scratched him from a start Thursday, and the Reds opted for a more controlled environment for his subsequent throwing session. It's unclear if the session was a simulated game, as reported by Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer, or live batting practice, as reported by Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Whatever it was, Rosecrans reports Martinez felt great afterwards, and the hiccup should not delay the start of the season for the left-hander.